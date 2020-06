Why can't gyms, cricket or driving lessons start on 4th July? LBC finds out

Why can't gyms and cricket clubs re-open? Picture: LBC

Theo Usherwood visited businesses who have told they cannot re-open on 4th July to see the measures they've taken that would make them safe.

While pubs, restaurants and cinemas will re-open next week, there are other businesses that will have to remain closed.

So Theo visited a gym, a cricket club and a diving instructor to see if they are safe after all.