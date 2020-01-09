Why Harry and Meghan won't really be "financially independent" from the Royal Family

9 January 2020, 08:24

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they want to be financially independent after standing down as senior Royals. But Nick Ferrari explains why that simply isn't true.

Harry and Meghan released a statement last night saying they will work to become "financially independent" while continuing to "fully support" the Queen.

But speaking on his LBC show, Nick showed how that isn't going to be the case.

He said: "The Prince of Wales gives his sons £4.9million and it is thought that William takes slightly the greater share.

"So Harry is in for £2.25million a year.

"The cottage they have in Windsor is worth about £3 - 3.5million. We've already spent £2.4million in total and there's still a bit more to spend.

Nick Ferrari explained why Harry and Meghan can't be financially independent
Nick Ferrari explained why Harry and Meghan can't be financially independent. Picture: PA / LBC

"They want to live this globe-trotting life, which means they'll be boarding aircraft - whether private or not - and you and I will be funding Met Police detectives to go with them.

"The last job Harry had was Lieutenant in the Household Cavalry, which earns £36,000 per year. How is he going to pay for it?"

Watch the full clip at the top of the page.

