Will Smith Faces "Colouring" Storm After Being Cast As Serena William's Father

7 March 2019, 08:47 | Updated: 7 March 2019, 08:51

Should Will Smith have been cast to play Richard Williams?
Should Will Smith have been cast to play Richard Williams? Picture: PA

An upcoming film telling the story of Venus and Serena Williams faces controversy after Will Smith is set to play their father Richard Williams.

Richard had no experience in tennis, but coached his two youngest children to be the best two female tennis players in the world.

Will Smith is reported to have been cast as Mr Williams in a biopic, but critics suggest that he is too light-skinned to play him.

One journalist wrote: "Colorism matters..love will Smith but there are other black actors for this role."

Mr Smith has not yet commented on the criticism.

Colourism is defined as discrimination against dark-skinned people in favour of those with lighter skin from the same race.

There were similar concerns in 2016 when Zoe Saldana, an actor of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, was cast to play Nina Simone.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale and Dr Kehinde Andrews

Fury As Guest Claims You Can’t Be A Black Activist And A Tory

2 days ago

Nimco Ali told LBC why she now supports a no-deal Brexit

Remainer Passionately Explains Why She’s Happy With A No-Deal Brexit

7 days ago

The caller claimed Jeremy Corbyn is the Messiah

“The Messiah!” Caller Claims Jeremy Corbyn Is The Second Coming Of Christ

8 days ago