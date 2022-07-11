'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

11 July 2022, 10:37 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 10:45

By Seán Hickey

A petition calling for a school to allow children to come in in their PE kit is the 'woke brigade' attempting to drive 'another agenda', this caller tells Nick Ferrari.

Parents and students are calling for a school in Peterborough to allow children to stay in their PE kit all day amid fears of "anxiety and vulnerability" about getting changed in front of peers.

Deepings School, along with countless others across Britain had allowed students to wear their PE kits to school during the pandemic to avoid using changing rooms where Covid-19 may have spread more easily.

The petition argues that changing rooms heighten the anxiety of pupils and as such they should be allowed come in in their PE kits to avoid unnecessary stress.

"Do you think we all need special cubicles in school?" Nick Ferrari asked Mark in Cleethorpes.

"I think they've got this wrong", the caller said of the petitioners.

He explained that his children's school introduced the same rule as the school in question during the pandemic in to prevent children "mixing" with each other.

"I think the woke brigade are piggybacking off the back of this and driving it into another agenda", he declared.

The petition, signed by more than 200 people, also says that reinstating the rule change will force many transgender and LGBT students into "difficult situations" about where they can get changed and feel "comfortable".

It proposes that the policy is kept in place, stating that the kit has "no negative effect on how we behave in classes".

Some parents have also signed the petition, with one parent saying: "I will not force [my daughter] to undress somewhere she does not feel comfortable."

The caller then went on to state that parents voted to keep the rules in their primary school, telling Nick that it "works really well".

"Would you think that [they should] continue it in secondary school?" Nick wondered, noting that "once you start to become a teenager, there are, sort of, hygiene issues" that aren't a factor in primary schools.

The caller said that "if you play sports" then of course you should be using changing facilities.

