'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression

28 October 2022, 13:47 | Updated: 28 October 2022, 13:53

By Abbie Reynolds

This feminist told Nick Ferrari she refuses to believe the "fiction" that Eddie Izzard is a gender-fluid trans woman.

Earlier this week Sir Keir Starmer refused to tell Nick Ferrari whether he believes comedian-turned-prospective politician Eddie Izzard should make an all-women shortlist for the Labour party.

The conversation between the Labour leader and Nick Ferrari followed controversy about if it's okay for the gender-fluid comedian to be listed as female.

Nick Ferrari invited feminist activist and writer Jean Hatchet onto his show to discuss the matter.

“It's a bit duplicitous of Eddie to talk about not being on one because clearly, he can’t be,” she insisted.

Nick Ferrari cut in: “It’s they or she, I think, for Eddie Izzard.”

“I don’t care, it’s he to me because he is a man,” came her reply.

“Importantly if Eddie accesses parliament now as a female person then that is one place that will be taken by a man.”

Ms Hatchet said if Eddie Izzard is short-listed as a female MP he "holds back another woman.

"Specifically in this case there were at least two other women on the shortlist that would like that position.”

Picking up on her insistence to describe Eddie as a man Nick asked her:

“Why are you not allowing [in this conversation] Eddie Izzard to be a trans woman as they identify?”

She said it was because even Eddie's approach to himself is “duplicitous” claiming “he’ll be a male when he wants to pursue a lucrative film role but he’ll be a female for a political career”.

Eddie Izzard giving 'vote remain' speech in 2016
Eddie Izzard giving 'vote remain' speech in 2016. Picture: Alamy

She went on to rebuke “this term gender-fluid” saying “a gender-fluid trans woman, well that’s not even choosing to be a trans woman.

“Eddie can’t seem to stay on exactly what he thinks he is so I don’t see why the rest of us should go on changing terms for him.”

Jean Hatchet then said how she completely supports Rosie Duffield describing the Labour MP as “brave”.

Labour's Rosie Duffield has gone on record saying she'll resign if Eddie Izzard gets to be listed as a female MP and even said she'd rather be "arrested" than call him a woman.

Reinforcing her views the feminist said “Eddie Izzard is a man” before Nick cut in again saying: “Even though they say that they’re not?”

“I don’t care,” was her response.

Nick: “You know better than Eddie Izzard about what they think?”

Ms Hatchet: “No, I just don’t believe that fiction.”

She went on to criticise Eddie Izzard for using a women's public toilet calling it “boundary crossing”.

Commenting on the comedian previously identifying as a transvestite and now gender-fluid she said: “Women are not clothes to be popped on and off according to mood or political ambition.

“When women remove hijabs in Iran they are beaten to death by men because they are women, we can’t take it on and off

Nick moved her on saying: “They are not here to defend themselves.”

READ MORE: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether Eddie Izzard would make Labour's all-women shortlist

