Justice Secretary asked if he would 'shop' his neighbours under rule of six

16 September 2020, 09:37

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

When LBC's Nick Ferrari asked Justice Secretary Robert Buckland if he would "shop" his neighbour if he saw them breaking the Covid 'rule of six' regulations, the Minister gave an interesting answer.

The 'rule of six' came into effect in England from Monday, banning gatherings of more than six people due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The rule prevents groups of seven or more people from meeting and if you break the restrictions, you could be fined £100.

When questioned by Nick the Lord Chancellor what he would do if he saw "seven or eight people" having a barbeque in a neighbour's garden.

"Secretary of State, what action would you take? Would you shop your neighbour?" Nick asked.

Mr Buckland replied he has "suitably high fences."

Nick asked what action he would take if he saw "two groups of four" chatting in the street, to which Mr Buckland said, "if you're in an established group of six or fewer and you see another group of people you know, you can say hello and talk to them, but keep your distance."

Nick Ferrari then asked the Justice Secretary what advice he would give to the public if they saw their neighbours gathering in groups.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the answer.

