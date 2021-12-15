'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

15 December 2021, 09:17 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 09:20

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari questioned Grant Shapps over whether the Government is "engendering fear".

On Monday Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the UK Health Security Agency estimate that the Omicron variant is currently infecting around 200,000 people a day in the UK.

After referring to criticism of Mr Javid's use of the number, Nick Ferrari said to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps: "You are engendering fear, aren't you?"

Mr Shapps responded: "Well, look, I can easily imagine being here in a month's time or something and you saying to me 'well, Minister, why didn't you guys act sooner? Why didn't you take the obvious steps. Why did you sit on your hands?'

"And of course, to a certain extent, you're always trying to make a judgment about how far and how fast you need to go.

"And the one thing we know about coronavirus is it's typically better to act sooner."

He went on to say that "no-one wants to curtail freedoms" and that it's "absolutely the last thing in the world [the Government wants] to do".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself

Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

Nick Ferrari was quizzing the Health Secretary

'Last week you told me there was no party!' Nick Ferrari grills Sajid Javid

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

Sajid Javid said he was "upset" by the leaked video.

Health Sec: I was 'upset' by clip of aides joking, but I'm assured there was no party

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

Dominic Raab denied prioritising animals over humans in Afghanistan.

‘That’s just simply not right’: Raab denies prioritising Pen Farthing pets over refugees

Exclusive
Mr Malthouse denied the breach of Covid regulations.

'No regulations broken' over Downing Street party Covid claims, Malthouse tells LBC

The Met Commissioner said it “pains me horribly” when she thinks of the teenagers killed by knife crime

Knife crime 'a stain on our city' says Met chief as deaths near 5 year high

Exclusive
Dame Cressida Dick spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner at Breakfast.

Met chief 'doesn't accept' failure as poll reveals only half of Londoners trust the force

Call the Commissioner watch again

Call the Commissioner | Watch Again

The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says

Wes Streeting teased Sajid Javid about when he will get booster jab

Wes Streeting 'can't jump the queue' for Covid booster, Sajid Javid jokes

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B
The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL
'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest
Kwasi Kwarteng has "categorically" ruled out bringing back lockdown restrictions

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Another Covid lockdown is 'not going to happen'
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

12 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

21 hours ago

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband and young daughter feature in the music video

'Naz Don't Cry': Christmas charity single released to support imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid-19

Comedian Jethro dies after contracting Covid-19

A fire broke out on Grovelands Road in Reading

Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson

Inflation has hit 5.1 per cent

Cost of goods ‘at highest rate for 12 years’ as inflation hits 5.1%
Savannah Brockhill (bottom right) will be sentenced for murder and Frankie Smith (top right) will be sentenced for causing or allowing the death of a child

Mother and partner to be sentenced for 'cruel' death of one-year-old Star Hobson
Covid passes have come into force in England in large venues and nightclubs.

Vaccine passports for nightclubs and large venues come into force in England
Men who pose the highest risk of violence to women and girls are to be actively targeted by police

Police to 'actively target high risk men' and rebuild public trust by challenging misogyny
All adults in England can now book a Covid-19 booster

Over 18s can now book Covid booster jab appointments online

Conservative mayoral hopeful Shaun Bailey quit as chairman of the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee

Shaun Bailey quits police role after pic shows him grinning at Tory HQ Xmas bash
Nicola Sturgeon has asked the Scottish public to cut socialising and limit gatherings to just three households before Christmas

Analysis: Groundhog Day for Scots as Omicron triggers household mixing advice