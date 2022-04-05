'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

5 April 2022, 08:51

By Emma Soteriou

This is the moment Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe", resulting in Putin's invasion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as Russia was accused of committing war crimes, most recently during a 'barbaric' massacre in Bucha, part of Ukraine's Kyiv Oblast.

Caller John, from Bethnal Green, said: "Every country is suffering now through shortages of food, oil petrol - everything - and it's only going to get worse."

He added: "We could've stopped this war before it started.

"You keep prodding the bear in Eastern Europe - Ukraine - you will create a problem. And what was Zelenskyy doing? He was purposely geeing him up, geeing him up, geeing him up, into a situation of attack."

Nick asked: "Are you aware that Russia has annexed Crimea? And you're aware they've annexed South Ossetia [in Georgia]?

"Why would the West stop and watch them annex vast swathes of Ukraine?

"Don't talk to me about prodding the bear - that is the most lame excuse imaginable.

"You are almost an apologist for Russia.

"There is absolutely no way that you can allow people from a sovereign country to be taken over by another nation."

Read more: Tearful Zelenskyy visits Bucha massacre as satellite images contradict wild Russia claims

Read more: Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

John cut in, saying: "We're not getting anywhere, Nick.

"All we're doing is finishing up in a worse situation."

Nick hit back: "You would have been an apologist for Hitler.

"You would have been an apologist for Hitler as he swept through Czechoslovakia, through Poland, you would've said 'stop poking Hitler with a sharp stick...let him take the whole of Europe'.

"You're an apologist and you're weak.

"John, you are weak, you have no backbone, you're lily-livered and you're weak.

"You are weak, John of Bethnal Green."

John argued: "You make me laugh, people like you wouldn't confront a burglar."

"I tell you what, I know I'd confront someone who authorises troops to rape and murder," Nick said.

"You are weak, John. Weak John of Bethnal Green."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
Jacob Rees-Mogg argues a woman can't have a penis

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can't have a penis and quotes Bible

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the EU is to blame for fishing export costs, not Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg: It's the EU's fault fishermen struggle to sell to Europe - not Brexit

Kit Malthouse revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky"

Minister switches heating off at home after feeling price hike rises 'very significantly'

Former NPower CEO Paul Massara warns when the energy price cap is reset in October there could be another increase of between £400-800.

Families face an extra £800 energy bill rise in October, former NPower boss warns

Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’

Gordon Brown said said "any caring and compassionate chancellor" would have done more

Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

SEND Review launched as minister admits previous reforms 'not up to standards'

Exclusive
David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state

Exclusive
David Cameron's mother Mary has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

Nick Ferrari questions the shift in feeling towards Chancellor Rishi Sunak after the Spring Statement

Nick Ferrari Says: Rishi faces different mood music

Boris Johnson compared Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill

'He's not the lion but he gives the roar': Boris compares Zelenskyy to Churchill

Exclusive
The Prime Minister was speaking exclusively to LBC

Boris Johnson: It is 'beyond satire' Russia would be allowed to host Euro 2028

Exclusive
Boris Johnson says Putin has already crossed red lines in attacking civilians

Boris wants to punish Putin by going for Russia's gold as 'he already crossed red lines'

The committee chair told Nick the NUS' claims were "absurd".

Education Select Cttee chair slams NUS after controversial rapper Lowkey booked for event

Sajid Javid said Putin's actions "were those of a war criminal"

'These are the acts of a war criminal,' Sajid Javid says over Putin’s war in Ukraine

Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Hasn't got a clue': Ex-Met deputy blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq Khan for forcing Cressida out

'Hasn't got a clue': Former top Met cop blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq after Cressida quit
Nick Ferrari, LBC's Breakfast presenter.

Nick Ferrari Says: 'Bombshell party? It's just crisps, tinsel and hand gel'
No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo
Sir Lindsay Hoyle made the comments on Tuesday

Boris won’t back down: PM refuses to apologise despite Tory furore over Savile slur
Kristina O'Connor told Nick Ferrari about her experiences with the Met Police

Des O'Connor's daughter left 'angry and scared' by 'predatory' Met police officer
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

14 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

20 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/03 | Watch again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tube closures will take place over the long Easter weekend

Easter travel chaos: TfL announces widespread Tube closures for bank holiday weekend
Police are investigating a spate of incidents where raw meat was thrown at two properties

Police investigate spate of mystery meat attacks after lamb chops stuffed into car exhaust
A new plan to process asylum seekers in Rwanda is reportedly in the works

Boris Johnson 'to send migrants to Rwanda to be processed in deal worth millions'
The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix among stars nominated for the Global Awards 2022
drivers will be forced to undertake rehabilitation courses before being allowed back behind the wheel under new plans.

Drug-drivers face mandatory rehab course before getting back behind wheel
Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy was reduced to tears on a visit to Bucha.

Russians 'booby trap bodies with bombs' as tearful Zelenskyy decries 'genocide'
Organisations such as refuges and gyms can legally exclude transgender people from single-sex services in certain scenarios, the watchdog has found.

Trans women can be banned from single-sex changing rooms and toilets, watchdog finds
A suspect has been arrested over a 'drive-by' shooting which killed six people in Sacramento.

Sacramento shooting: Man arrested as police name six victims of 'drive-by' killing
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Andrew Pierce talks to the former Ukrainian PM

'You allow me to die': West failing to stand up to 'new Hitler', says ex-Ukrainian PM