'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

By Emma Soteriou

This is the moment Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe", resulting in Putin's invasion.

It comes as Russia was accused of committing war crimes, most recently during a 'barbaric' massacre in Bucha, part of Ukraine's Kyiv Oblast.

Caller John, from Bethnal Green, said: "Every country is suffering now through shortages of food, oil petrol - everything - and it's only going to get worse."

He added: "We could've stopped this war before it started.

"You keep prodding the bear in Eastern Europe - Ukraine - you will create a problem. And what was Zelenskyy doing? He was purposely geeing him up, geeing him up, geeing him up, into a situation of attack."

Nick asked: "Are you aware that Russia has annexed Crimea? And you're aware they've annexed South Ossetia [in Georgia]?

"Why would the West stop and watch them annex vast swathes of Ukraine?

"Don't talk to me about prodding the bear - that is the most lame excuse imaginable.

"You are almost an apologist for Russia.

"There is absolutely no way that you can allow people from a sovereign country to be taken over by another nation."

John cut in, saying: "We're not getting anywhere, Nick.

"All we're doing is finishing up in a worse situation."

Nick hit back: "You would have been an apologist for Hitler.

"You would have been an apologist for Hitler as he swept through Czechoslovakia, through Poland, you would've said 'stop poking Hitler with a sharp stick...let him take the whole of Europe'.

"You're an apologist and you're weak.

"John, you are weak, you have no backbone, you're lily-livered and you're weak.

"You are weak, John of Bethnal Green."

John argued: "You make me laugh, people like you wouldn't confront a burglar."

"I tell you what, I know I'd confront someone who authorises troops to rape and murder," Nick said.

"You are weak, John. Weak John of Bethnal Green."