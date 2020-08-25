Young mum stuck in her "worthless" flat due to unsafe cladding

25 August 2020, 10:26

By Adrian Sherling

Kate has a young baby and needs to move into a bigger flat. But she's just been told her flat is "essentially worthless" because of unsafe cladding, so she's stuck. This is her story.

Following Rachael Venables' exclusive story about flats being worth "nil", she was inundated with cases from around the country of people in a similar position following the new cladding survey.

After having a baby in April, Kate realised she needed to move to a bigger place, so put her flat on the market.

But when the surveyor's report came in, the whole sale fell apart.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, she said: "We found a buyer to sell the property to and because of our baby daughter, we're looking to move to get some more space.

"On Wednesday, the surveyor came round from the mortgage company and on Thursday night we got an email to say that our flat was essentially worthless. So we can't move.

Nick Ferrari heard Kate's story about her flat being worthless
Nick Ferrari heard Kate's story about her flat being worthless. Picture: LBC / PA

"We're going to lose our buyer, we're going to lose the house that we found for our new family. It's heartbreaking."

It's not just Kate involved - she lives in a block of 20 flats, all of whom are affected by this, they are just the only ones to try to sell since the new regulations came in.

Hear her story at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale heard why Danny wanted to come to the UK

Asylum seeker reveals real reason refugees are coming to the UK

4 days ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

6 days ago

Iain Dale challenge Matt Hancock's former advisor over new health institute

Iain Dale challenge Matt Hancock's former advisor over new health institute

6 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien heard how Stuart is losing his job

Caller being made redundant because working from home has been such a success
Man catches Covid twice: Professor explains why we should not be alarmed

Man catches Covid twice: Professor explains why we should not be alarmed

LeBron James 'can't enjoy' Lakers' Game 4 win over Trail Blazers

Coronavirus: Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 - days after his 34th birthday party