With 100 Days Until Brexit, Nigel Farage Has "Everything Crossed"

19 December 2018, 19:54

With 100 days to go until the 29th of March, Nigel said he was keeping everything crossed that Brexit is "actually going to happen".

Nigel Farage said that he was keeping everything crossed that the UK will go ahead and leave the EU in 100 days' time.

"It's not going to happen in my view, under Mrs May's deal, because that wouldn't be good enough", Nigel said.

He went on to reveal that he was "all for a WTO Brexit" in order to "honour" the referendum result, although conceded that we would have to wait and see what happens on the 14th of January when the "meaningful" vote takes place on May's deal in the Commons.

