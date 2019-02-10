Nigel Farage: 15 Thousand Signed Up To The Brexit Party In First 24 Hours

10 February 2019, 10:56 | Updated: 10 February 2019, 11:39

Nigel Farage reveals that 15 thousand people subscribed to The Brexit Party in the first 24 hours after its registration on Friday.

The MEP and former Ukip leader confirmed that the new Brexit Party, which has his 'full support', is ready to "kick in" if Article 50 is delayed.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage said: "In the first 24 hours, 15 thousand people subscribed to the Brexit Party, there is huge appetite out there.

"If Labour or the Conservatives think they can just kick this can down the road and not deliver Brexit without consequences, they've got another thing coming."

More to follow.

