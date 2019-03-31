Alastair Campbell: A General Election Will Not Bring Our Country Back Together

Alastair Campbell tells Nigel Farage that a general election will not bring the UK back together.

Alastair Campbell admitted he did not believe a general election would resolve the current Brexit deadlock despite his party calling for one.

The People's Vote campaigner told Nigel Farage that Brexit had become "so defining" that a second referendum on leaving the EU would be the beginning of bringing the country back together.

"I think if we did this, remain would win and I think the country would breathe a massive sigh of relief," he said.

His comments came as the pair clashed in the studio on how to resolve the deadlock in Parliament over Brexit.

MPs voted against the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement for the third time on Friday, the day the UK was originally due to leave the European Union.

The defeat means that Theresa May now has until April 12th to come up with a new way forward, with suggestions including a general election, second referendum, longer extension, or leaving without a deal.

"Most of the business this country does is done on WTO terms," Nigel said.

"This is all being painted out as the most extraordinary scare story."

Alastair replied: "Even if you take the less-alarmist analysis, you virtually have every serious economical answer, and unlike Michael Gove I believe in listening to expert opinion."