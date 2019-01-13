Nigel Farage Responds To Anna Soubry Protest Arrest

Nigel Farage says politicians have been heckled and shouted at "since the dawn of the democratic process" as MPs call on police to act after Anna Soubry was harangued outside Parliament.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel said that politicians "since the dawn of time" have faced hecklers and people shouting abuse.

"People shouldn't be physically menaced, people shouldn't feel threatened for their own personal safety," he said.

Nigel Farage responds to Anna Soubry protesters. Picture: LBC / PA

Nigel's comments come as a yellow-vest protester was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

Police have been investigating demonstrators who have verbally abused MPs, journalists and Remain campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament after footage emerged of Anna Soubry being compared to Adolf Hitler as she walked through Westminster.

"I do hope that this arrest has not been made because of what was said, because if calling someone a 'Nazi' is grounds for being arrested, then I can tell the Met Police that I've got a list of several hundred names for you of people who didn't just say things to me, but hit me over the head, wrote off my car and menaced my children," he said.

"I don't approve of the behaviour we've had down at College Green, but I do think if we're going to start protecting politicians from nasty things being said to them we're in the wrong place."

