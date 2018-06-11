Arron Banks Insists There’s “No Evidence” Leave.EU Took Russian Money

11 June 2018, 21:20

Arron Banks has insisted there is “no evidence” his pro-Brexit campaign Leave.EU took any Russian money.

The businessman sat alongside Leave.EU communications chief Andy Wigmore as they joined Nigel Farage for an exclusive LBC interview.

It follows allegations over the weekend which claimed the Leave.EU founder held a series of undisclosed meetings with Russian embassy officials around the time of the referendum campaign.

Arron Banks Nigel Farage
Picture: LBC

The Sunday Times said it had seen emails showing he also discussed a potential business deal involving six Russian gold mines with ambassador Alexander Yakovenko after being introduced to him by a suspected Russian spy.

Addressing calls for a police inquiry on Nigel Farage's LBC radio show, Mr Banks said: "What's the crime?

“I would like to know what the police are going to investigate - lunch with the Russian ambassador?

He added: "Where's the evidence we took Russian money. There's no evidence."

Watch above.

