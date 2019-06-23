Nigel Farage Tells Boris Johnson How He SHOULD Have Responded To Questions On Police Call-Out

Nigel Farage tells Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson how he should have responded to questions about a police call-out to his home last week.

The contest frontrunner refused to answer questions about the incident when pressed by Iain Dale at the first of 16 party hustings events last night.

Police said they responded to "concerns for the welfare" of a woman at the property, but when pressed about it Mr Johnson said people did not "want to hear about that kind of thing".

But Nigel Farage thinks the former Foreign Secretary should have answered it, because avoiding it means the issue is going to "drag on day after day".

Boris Johnson speaking at the first of 16 Conservative Party hustings events. Picture: Getty

The neighbour who contacted the police said they recorded the altercation from inside their flat out of concern for Mr Johnson's partner, in which the Guardian reports Mr Johnson can be heard refusing to leave the flat and telling his partner to "get off my f****** laptop" before there is a loud crashing noise.

The Metropolitan Police said the caller was "concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour".

The former Foreign Secretary had just been voted into the final two candidates in the Conservative leadership contest, going up against the current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

But speaking at the hustings event, Mr Johnson told Iain Dale: "People are entitled to ask me what I want to do for the country,", but Iain replied: "If the police are called to your home it makes it everyone's business".

The leadership hopeful asked members of the audience not to boo Iain for persisting with the question, before saying it was "pretty obvious from the foregoing" he would not be making further comment about it.

Watch above.