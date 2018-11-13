Brexit: Nigel Farage Rails Against “Worst Deal In History”

Nigel Farage has warned Britain would be signed up to the “worst deal in history” if the draft Brexit agreement is approved.

Theresa May will host a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday after UK and EU negotiators reached a deal at a “technical level”.

Downing Street said ministers would decide on the “next steps” in the crunch meeting scheduled for 2pm.

Nigel Farage gave his response live from the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. Picture: LBC

The speculation of a deal has sparked fierce criticism from Brexit-supporting MPs.

Boris Johnson described it as a “catastrophe” - and Nigel Farage agreed.

"I think this is the worst deal in history," he said broadcasting from the EU Parliament.

"I think we're behaving like a nation that's been defeated and surrendered and is suing for good peace that is how I feel."

