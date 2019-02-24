Brexit Will Happen If Theresa May Holds Her Nerve: John Redwood

Sir John Redwood tells Nigel Farage he believes Brexit will only happen if the Prime Minister holds her nerve.

The Conservative MP said that "we have completed all the legal processes in international law, in EU treaty law, and British law to leave on the 29th March" and that it would take a "set of forces" to change the legislation to stop Brexit from happening.

Sir Redwood added that it would be "quite difficult" for that to happen because of the referendum result and the Conservative Party manifesto.

Speaking to Nigel Farage, he said: "I think the government has got to hold firm and then it's really difficult for the forces of Remain to be undemocratic and to stop the British people having their wishes fulfilled."