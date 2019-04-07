Furious Leave Voter Asks Nigel Farage Whether Brexit Can Be Salvaged

A furious Leave voter told Nigel Farage how she will never vote Tory again, after Theresa May met with Jeremy Corbyn to find a solution to the Brexit deadlock.

Pat asked the Brexiteer whether he thought a no-deal Brexit could be salvaged after being "betrayed" by Theresa May and her government.

"That vote meant a great deal to me, and I think we've been stitched up and the cherry on the cake is her colluding with comrade Corbyn," she said.

But when the Leave voter asked Nigel whether he thought the Brexit she voted for could still happen, he gave her an honest answer.

"I'm going to tell you honestly, in the short term it is not going to happen," he said.

"Even though we are supposed to leave on April 12th but of course into that gap we now have a piece of Parliamentary legislation.

"But also, the Prime Minister was never going to ever do it and frankly she has openly lied to the nation."

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Pat continued: "I'd normally put a poster up for the Conservatives but I will never again.

"I feel so strongly that we've been betrayed and lied to by Mrs May that I will vote for a Brexit party.

"And I do honestly feel that any elections that come up now, the conservatives will suffer greatly and they deserve to."

It comes as Theresa May formally asked the EU for a further delay to Brexit in order to get her Withdrawal Agreement passed through Parliament.

But EU Council President Donald Tusk indicated that the only "reasonable" way out of the current deadlock was to extend the Article 50 period until March next year - a whole year later to the original date of departure.