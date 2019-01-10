Caller Quizzes Nigel Farage: “Who Would You Vote For In An Election?”

Jeremy Corbyn has demanded an early general election, but who would Nigel Farage vote for? This LBC listener was keen to know.

On Thursday the Labour leader called for a snap vote “at the earliest opportunity” to break the Brexit deadlock.

It comes ahead of the crunch vote on Theresa May’s EU withdrawal deal next week.

MPs have been debating the deal, but it’s widely expected it will be voted down on Tuesday

Mr Corbyn said a “government that cannot get its business through the House of Commons is no government at all”.

Given his criticism of both Mrs May and Mr Corbyn - this caller really wanted to find out who Nigel would vote for in any general election.

Watch what happened next above...