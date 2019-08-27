Caller Rips Into Nigel Farage Over No-Deal Brexit

Nigel Farage and a caller had a heated debate over whether leaving the EU without a deal is the right way forward.

Shaun from Birmingham claims that the public voted against a no-deal Brexit in the 2017 general election.

However, Nigel responded by saying that most MPs voted for Brexit in any form.

He said: "Shaun, 498 MPs, a majority of 384 voted for us to leave with no deal if necessary, and that's what's important.

"When people vote in general elections, they vote for parties with very very big manifestos.

"What we can say is that 85% of voters in that election voted for parties saying they would give us a form of Brexit.

"Those people today in Church House, they weren't there to stop a no-deal Brexit, they were there to stop Brexit completely."

It follows a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss possible strategies to stop Britain leaving the EU without a deal.