Caller tells Nigel Farage how he lost his job due to coronavirus

This caller told Nigel Farage how he lost his job due to the coronavirus as no one is coming to London.

Keith from Peckham who is a London tour bus driver was told today that he would no longer be needed due to the lack of tourists in the capital.

"People from overseas are not coming to London," he said, "when I hear Boris and other people saying this is not important, now, today it's affecting peoples' jobs.

"When you get tour buses they have no people on board when they're going round...there's no money coming in," he continued.

Nigel reflected that thousands of flights have now been cancelled as people are fearful of travelling.

"I do think the government is ignoring the economics of this," Nigel said, to which Keith agreed.

Today the number of UK coronavirus cases has risen to 51 - the government announced their action plan to combat the pandemic.