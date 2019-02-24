Caller Tells Nigel Farage: Cabinet Rebels Fighting For Leave Campaign Promises

Nigel Farage tells a caller who thinks that Cabinet rebels fighting for no-deal are more aligned to the official Leave Campaign promises than Brexiteers why people voted to leave the EU.

Mark told the Brexit campaigner that Amber Rudd, David Gauke and Greg Clark are "trying to ensure we get what we voted for" by trying to rule out a no-deal outcome.

The three ministers have faced criticism from Brexit supporters for trying to stop Brexit by calling for Article 50 to be delayed if a deal can not be reached before March 29th.

Quoting one of the Vote Leave leaflets, Mark said said: "'We will negotiate the terms of a new deal before we start any legal process to leave', I voted for that, can I have that please?

"I voted that no-deal was taken off the table and we would not start any legal process to leave the EU until the deal had been done and that's what these three Cabinet Ministers are trying to ensure happens."

But Nigel disagreed, saying: "What I campaigned on was that no-deal was better than a bad deal."

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Nigel told his caller: "The answer is very simple, had the Prime Minister asked for a free trade deal she would have got one.

"As recently as March 7th 2018, Donald Tusk offered us a free trade deal along the lines of Canada.

Unfortunately the Prime Minister has completely blurred this process and we now have a choice under Article 50 - which 498 MPs voted for - and that simply says we have two years to negotiate a deal or we just leave.

"And I'm afraid with just 33 days left, time has run out."