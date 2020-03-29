Coronavirus: Nigel Farage told data collection will be vital for NHS

By Seán Hickey

Nigel Farage was told that the UK will be able to effectively fight coronavirus once enough data is collected on its impact on the British public.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra who is a cardiologist, researcher, and professor of evidence-based medicine joined Nigel Farage to discuss where the UK should be looking in effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Malhotra insisted that once enough data is collected on coronavirus in the UK "we will be able to manage this a lot better".

He suggested to Nigel that "once we have more data we can just protect the most vulnerable and with support" because we will then be aware of demographics of the community that are most at risk of the virus.

The cardiologist told Nigel that "there's a possibility that most of us will get it" and so the UK should be prepared for a high majority of the public to catch coronavirus. At present however, he claims the NHS is nowhere near prepared for the onslaught.

Coronavirus: Nigel Farage told data collection will be vital for NHS. Picture: PA

Dr. Malhotra told Nigel that "these chronic conditions are mostly related to lifestyle" and referenced how many British deaths have been younger than the average age of death from coronavirus in Italy.

Nigel pointed out a stat that he saw, that indicated that over 70% of British deaths from coronavirus have been of people that were obese.

The doctor added to this information, stating that another statistic read that "only 4 people in the UK have not had an underlying condition" and died from coronavirus.

Nigel wanted to know if Dr. Malhotra thought that the NHS would be able to cope with the imminent outbreak of coronavirus.

"We're not coping already" the expert in evidence based medicine insisted. Dr. Malhotra pointed out that the NHS is short on protective equipment and test kits for coronavirus.

Contrarily, the doctor believed that the UK would be able to get through the coronavirus pandemic, but would need extremely strong government intervention.