Coronavirus: Nigel Farage's predictions of full-scale panic

This is Nigel Farage's take on the coronavirus panic that he thinks will ensue this week.

Four more people in England have been diagnosed with coronavirus bringing the total number of infected people to 39.

The four had all returned from Italy, the worst-affected country in Europe, where 52 people have now died from Covid-19.

Nigel reflected, "I sense people are beginning to change their habits, I sense that coronavirus concern in the United Kingdom has barely begun. The number of cases is still only 40 but that's 50% up on where we were just two days ago.

"I really honestly hope I'm wrong."

Speaking after a Cobra meeting on Monday, the Prime Minister: "The most important thing for people to understand is that (measures) will be guided by scientific advice.

"All four nations of the UK and the chief medical officers are involved in this and they will be helping us to take key decisions on when and how to take protective steps."