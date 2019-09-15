"David Cameron Was The Most Successful Post-War Prime Minister": Caller Tells Nigel Farage

15 September 2019, 14:36

Simon, from South Norwood, told LBC presenter Nigel Farage that

He said: "Next to Margaret Thatcher, he's been the most successful and amazing post-war British prime minister."

Simon is such a big fan that there is even a "massive A3 size poster of David Cameron on my kitchen wall framed beautifully with Samantha."

He explained this, saying: "He took over a declining party with 33 per cent of the vote and 197 MPs.

"If we look at when he left, there were 331 MPs - an overall majority - and an absolute joke of an opposition legacy.

"I think his legacy was quite good."

Nigel Farage was surprised by this caller's support for David Cameron
Nigel Farage was surprised by this caller's support for David Cameron. Picture: LBC

LBC presenter Nigel Farage pointed out that he was unable to security a majority against a "weak prime minister" - Gordon Brown.

Simon responded: "It was a very successful Coalition."

Farage was "very pleased" Simon called in because the majority of callers were critical of David Cameron.

