"David Cameron Was The Most Successful Post-War Prime Minister": Caller Tells Nigel Farage

He said: "Next to Margaret Thatcher, he's been the most successful and amazing post-war British prime minister."

Simon is such a big fan that there is even a "massive A3 size poster of David Cameron on my kitchen wall framed beautifully with Samantha."

He explained this, saying: "He took over a declining party with 33 per cent of the vote and 197 MPs.

"If we look at when he left, there were 331 MPs - an overall majority - and an absolute joke of an opposition legacy.

"I think his legacy was quite good."

LBC presenter Nigel Farage pointed out that he was unable to security a majority against a "weak prime minister" - Gordon Brown.

Simon responded: "It was a very successful Coalition."

Farage was "very pleased" Simon called in because the majority of callers were critical of David Cameron.