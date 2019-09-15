"David Cameron Was The Most Successful Post-War Prime Minister": Caller Tells Nigel Farage
15 September 2019, 14:36
Simon, from South Norwood, told LBC presenter Nigel Farage that
He said: "Next to Margaret Thatcher, he's been the most successful and amazing post-war British prime minister."
Simon is such a big fan that there is even a "massive A3 size poster of David Cameron on my kitchen wall framed beautifully with Samantha."
He explained this, saying: "He took over a declining party with 33 per cent of the vote and 197 MPs.
"If we look at when he left, there were 331 MPs - an overall majority - and an absolute joke of an opposition legacy.
"I think his legacy was quite good."
LBC presenter Nigel Farage pointed out that he was unable to security a majority against a "weak prime minister" - Gordon Brown.
Simon responded: "It was a very successful Coalition."
Farage was "very pleased" Simon called in because the majority of callers were critical of David Cameron.