EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Says Meghan Markle Has Taken Media Intrusion "Very Very Personally"

President Donald Trump has said he thinks the Duchess of Sussex has taken the media interest in her life "very very personally" in a world exclusive interview on LBC.

Speaking to LBC's Nigel Farage, the US President said he thought The Duke of Sussex was a "really fine young man", but added he could sympathise with Meghan over what she has claimed is "unfair" press coverage.

Asked if he felt sorry for Meghan, he said: "Well I've been watching her interviews and I've seen it and she's taken it very personally, I guess you have to be a little bit different than that but she takes it very, very personally and I can understand it.

"I don't know her, I will say I've met Harry and he's great I met him when I was over, we had something that was so incredible recently, that was five months ago now how time flies.

"I got to meet Harry and he is really a fine young man the whole family is I think the whole family is terrific."

President Trump says she takes the media "very very personally". Picture: PA

When Mr Trump visited the UK in June, the US President did not meet Meghan as she was on maternity leave after welcoming her son Archie into the world.

She and Harry have received criticism in recent months over their decision to repeatedly use private jets to travel while campaigning for greater care of the environment.

During their recent trip to South Africa Meghan and Harry announced they were launching legal proceedings against the owners of The Sun, The Mirror and the Mail on Sunday over allegations of harassment and phone hacking.

Harry had previously condemned the "ruthless campaign" against Meghan, saying: "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."