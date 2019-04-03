The Establishment Is Coming Together To Block Brexit: Nigel Farage

The “political establishment” are joining together to make sure Brexit doesn’t become a reality, Nigel Farage has claimed.

Speaking after Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn met in a bid to break the logjam, Nigel took aim at the prospect of a softer Brexit.

"I think we could be close to a very major political change, that is my thought I think Brexit is bigger than party politics," Nigel said.

"I think party politics and Parliament cannot cope with this issue.

"What you're now seeing is career politicians coming together aligning against the popular will of this country."