EXCLUSIVE: President Trump On Harry Dunn's Death

In a world exclusive, President Donald Trump revealed he'd have to look at the "final facts" of Harry Dunn's death before deciding whether to extradite Anne Sacoolas to the UK to face charges.

The President said he had a meeting set up in the White House with the parents of Harry Dunn and Anne Sacoolas, who tragically hit Harry with her car, but he "guessed lawyers got involved" and cancelled the joint meeting.

"The reason I did it was for Boris," revealed the President, having met both parties separately.

