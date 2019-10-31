EXCLUSIVE: President Trump On Harry Dunn's Death

31 October 2019, 20:31 | Updated: 31 October 2019, 20:38

In a world exclusive, President Donald Trump revealed he'd have to look at the "final facts" of Harry Dunn's death before deciding whether to extradite Anne Sacoolas to the UK to face charges.

The President said he had a meeting set up in the White House with the parents of Harry Dunn and Anne Sacoolas, who tragically hit Harry with her car, but he "guessed lawyers got involved" and cancelled the joint meeting.

"The reason I did it was for Boris," revealed the President, having met both parties separately.

President Trump said he'd have to look at the "final facts" before deciding whether to extradite Anne Sacoolas to the UK to face charges.

Watch the video above.

