Expat Breaks Down In Tears Over "Third-Class" Treatment Of UK Workers Abroad

A Brexit-supporting expat broke down in tears as he told Nigel Farage Brits living on the continent are being treated “worse than third-class citizens”.

Gordon, who lives in the Netherlands, became emotional as he claimed Theresa May was putting the lives of EU citizens ahead Brits living elsewhere in the EU.

He told Nigel Farage he was currently out of work and living on an emergency benefit of just £30-a-week.

The caller says he now want to come home and is living on “virtually nothing” while he saves up.

“I can’t do this no more here Nigel, I want to come home” Gordon said.

Nigel Farage was discussing a new report on migration when Gordon phoned him. Picture: LBC

“Brits here in mainland Europe are being treated worse than third-class citizens.

“Theresa May says ‘I’m going to protect everybody that comes from the EU in the UK’ - well what about us?

“What about us Brits living here? We’re getting fired left, right and centre because they can do it and nobody bats an eyelid.”

Speaking of his treatment in the Netherlands, Gordon also claimed he was “arrested for wearing a Brexit t-shirt”.

“They said it was racial hatred,” he added.