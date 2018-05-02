Farage: Cambridge Analytica Had No Major Role In Trump And Brexit Campaigns

Farage says Cambridge Analytica did not have a major role in Trump's campaign, and almost no involvement in Brexit at all.

Following Cambridge Analytica going into administration, Farage describes the "witchhunt" around the company as "extraordinary."

Farage says the company has been "Closed down by mob rule."

Farage in studio. Picture: LBC

He slams the attempts to link with Donald Trump becoming president, or Britain leaving the European Union in 2016.

Nigel pointed out that while Cambridge Analytica may have data-mined 50 million sets of data, 200 million sets of data was harvested by Barack Obama's campaigners in 2012.