Nigel Farage: What Happened To “No Deal Is Better Than A Bad Deal”?

On the eve of the crunch Brexit vote, Nigel Farage has given LBC listeners his latest take on Britain’s departure from the EU.

On Tuesday MPs will vote on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement - which the Prime Minister is expected to lose.

Mrs May warned parliament risked being viewed as having "let the British people down" if she is defeated.

Nigel, however, reminded the Prime Minister about her once favoured phrase that “no deal is better than a bad deal”.

Giving his newest assessment, he said: “It seems to me that what she's saying to everybody and urging everybody now is that a bad deal is better than no deal.

“If this Prime Minister believed in Brexit, she would stick with what Article 50 says… and it says if you cannot negotiate a withdrawal agreement two years after the date of triggering it you simply leave, she isn't doing that.”