Furious Leave Voter Tells Lord Adonis He Doesn't Speak For The People

This leave voter told a leading People's Vote campaigner that he doesn't understand how angry the people would be if Brexit didn't happen.

Lord Adonis was live in the LBC studio with Nigel Farage, debating whether a second referendum on the UK leaving the European Union would be a good idea.

Then Tommy called up and he left the Labour peer in no doubt about how he feels about the idea of a People's Vote.

He said: "Lord Adonis, you are like a fish dangling on a line, trying to get off that hook.

"The democratic vote was taken. The people listened to George Osborne and David Cameron tell us live on TV we would be leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union.

"You can fiddle about and try to sneak out of this democratic will of the people, but when do you mix with the people of Great Britain? When do you go into a pub and talk to the people.

"You don't realise the anger of the 17.4million people who are sick to death of you and your like trying to change our democratic vote and our will to leave the undemocratic, unelected European mafia.

"You do not realise the anger in this country."

Lord Adonis, listening to Nigel Farage's caller Tommy. Picture: LBC

But Lord Adonis had the perfect response to Tommy: "I get out and about the whole time.

"I was in a working men's club in Beverley, just outside Hull, having just these conversations, so it's not the case that I just sit in London and don't have these debates. We do.

"What we're picking up very strongly is that people don't like Theresa May's deal - it's neither one thing, nor the other. It's neither clearly staying in nor clearly leaving.

"That's why I think we should have this second referendum. What it is that Tommy himself wants, which is I take it to leave without a deal, that's not going to happen in any other circumstance than having a second referendum."