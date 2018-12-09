Government Would Look "Pretty Stupid" If They Delayed Brexit Vote

Nigel Farage slams the idea that the government could delay the vote on Theresa May's withdrawal agreement on Tuesday, saying that they would look "pretty stupid" if they did.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel said: "To have built us up to this vote, to have marched us up to the top of the hill, and then march us down would do more damage in terms of trust and faith in this Prime Minister, this government and politics in general."

In a crucial vote, MPs will vote on Theresa May's Brexit plan despite facing heavy criticism from all sides.

Mrs May has warned that the country will be "unchartered waters" if the deal is rejected.

Theresa May outside Downing Street. Picture: Getty

"Rumours in some of the papers this morning suggest that the government may pull this vote, they may not allow it to go ahead because they realise the sheer level by which they're going to lose," Nigel said.

