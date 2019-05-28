Hardcore Remainer Tells Nigel Farage He Agrees With Him

One self-confessed "hardcore remainer" called Nigel Farage to tell him "the mainstream parties are really in a bad way."

Miles, who describes himself as a "hardcore remainer," called in to say that he agreed with Nigel Farage when it comes to the Conservative Party failing to lean the lessons to the EU elections.

"I have to really agree with you," Miles said, adding "the mainstream parties are really in a bad way."

The caller said that he respected the fact the Brexit Party were trying to "reinvigorate politics."

Nigel Farage was answering listeners questions from the EU Parliament in Brussels. Picture: LBC

When Nigel asked the caller if he thought Jeremy Hunt was right when he said that a no-deal Brexit would be political suicide, Miles said he thought if the Tory part doesn't go with no-deal then the Brexit Party would "continuing to smash them."

But, the caller said he did think it was "in the interest of the country" to "avoid a no-deal at all costs."

He asked the Brexit Party leader what he thought the relationship between the UK and the EU would be if there was a no-deal Brexit.

Nigel said he has advocated a "free trade deal" with Europe for 25 years. Leaving the political issues aside but letting trade continue.

Mr Farage said the reason he was advocating leaving on WTO terms is that's the only way you can have a negotiation.

"There are five months to go," Mr Farage said, adding that he believes a new Prime Minister could "strike" a free trade deal.

Nigel asked the caller if he accepted the Brexit party won last week.

The remain supporting caller said "there were plenty of Labour leavers who still voted Labour," and "plenty of Tory remainers who voted remain."

