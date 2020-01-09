Harry will go to America and earn "millions" in TV appearances, predicts Nigel Farage

In a powerful monologue Nigel Farage explained why Prince Harry has "let the side down" and will instead earn "millions" with Meghan on TV appearances in LA.

"I felt that he was being dragged down by Meghan Markle, dragged away from his royal duties," Nigel said, having predicted that Prince Harry would step back from his position after they married.

"I said that I felt this was going wrong," he said, "and for the second time in less than 100 years, an American divorcee was in danger of doing great damage to our monarchy."

Nigel held up newspaper front pages in response to his criticisms at the time.

"I said what I said because I genuinely thought that she was taking him away from the close bond that he has with his family," he insisted.

Their behaviour yesterday, and statement laid out for a new 'progressive' position in the monarchy, was "frankly appalling", according to Nigel Farage, "they're going to have their cake and eat it too."

The way they're going to become financially independent is "they'll form a foundation" because the rules for people giving money to foundations is very different in America with "good tax incentives", he said.

Nigel Farage predicts Prince Harry will go and earn his millions in TV appearances. Picture: PA

"They will go to smart dinners with the Hollywood set and raise huge amounts of money," he said.

"Harry can go on Oprah Winfrey and he can appear on shows - can you imagine what the appearance fees would be for Harry on American television? Can you even contemplate what he and Meghan would get for after dinner speaking?

"They can earn on the West coast, particularly given her background as an actress and him a royal, they could earn tens of millions a year. And I genuinely think they can."

He said he didn't mind if they earned that but didn't think they should "stay HRH" if they did.

"Frankly, Harry has let the side down," he said and while Meghan may have influenced his decision, it was ultimately Harry's choice.

Nigel acknowledged the tragedy of Harry losing his mother Diana and it was "harrowing" watching him walk through the streets of London behind the coffin. But he continued, "lots of people in life go through all sorts of tragedies and difficulties and they just have to get on with it ultimately."