“Hypocrites!” Nigel Farage’s Damning Verdict On The Tory Splitters

Nigel Farage went on the attack as he berated three Tory MPs over their decision to quit the party on Wednesday.

Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston will now join eight former Labour MPs under the Independent Group.

The pro-Remain trio said Theresa May had allowed the “hard-line anti-EU awkward squad” to take over the party.

Nigel Farage slammed the Tory trio on his LBC show. Picture: PA/LBC

But, broadcasting from New York, Nigel gave his verdict - and he didn’t hold back.

“These people are complete and utter hypocrites!

“They do not accept the result of the referendum.

“I really think on their own this is going absolutely nowhere.”