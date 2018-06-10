Nigel Farage: I Was Invited To Russian Embassy Meeting But Said No

Nigel Farage revealed that he was once invited to a meeting with Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore at the Russian Ambassador's residence but declined.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage said that he knew Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore had met with the Russian ambassador at his residence because he was invited but said so.

He added: "I didn't realise they met him subsequently.

"I certainly had no knowledge of any potential gold mining contracts in Siberia or elsewhere."

On links to Mr Banks and the Russians, Nigel was surprised that this wasn't more commonly known, saying: "He's married to a Russian!"

"There's nothing I can see in these newspapers that suggests for one moment anything Arron Banks has done with Russians had any influence on the referendum whatsoever."

His comments come as allegations that one of the financial backers of Brexit held meetings with the Russian ambassador to Britain, raising questions about Moscow's influence on the referendum.

An investigation by The Sunday Times newspaper revealed an 'extensive web of links' between Arron Banks's LeaveEU campaign and Russian officials.