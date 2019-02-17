Caller Tells Nigel Farage: Refusing Isis Bride's Return Holds Innocent Child To Ransom

This caller tells Nigel Farage that he is holding an innocent child to ransom by wanting to refuse the return of a schoolgirl who fled Britain to join Isis in Syria after she gave birth to a boy.

Mark put to Nigel Farage that the child born to Isis schoolgirl Shamima Begum is a British citizen and that the UK is now responsible for its safety.

"We now have a young British citizen, through no fault of his own, in potential danger," he said.

"If that was a child of any other person, we'd be active because that's what the UK government is there to do, to protect innocent British people.

But when the LBC presenter replied saying the idea of "sending in a plane" to bring Shamima back to the UK would have "no public support", Mark said: "You are now holding an innocent child to ransom for what his mother may or may not have done."

By law, children born outside the United Kingdom will be a British citizen by decent if either parent is a British citizen by birth.

Nigel Farage does not want Shamima Begum to return to the UK. Picture: LBC

His call came moments after it was revealed Shamima Begum, the schoolgirl who fled Britain to join Isis in Syria, gave birth to a son in a refugee camp.

The 19-year-old spoke to British reporters in Syria earlier in the week, where she made her plea for Britain to help her return home to have her child.

But a statement released by the family lawyer said that they had been informed that Shamima has given birth to her child, and both "are in good health".

Ms Begum travelled to Syria with two other girls, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, in February 2015, but Ms Sultana was reported killed two years ago.

A fourth girl, Sharmeena Begum, also fled to Syria two months earlier. Her father told LBC that she was "brainwashed" by Isis and hopes to see her again soon.

But speaking to reporters, the now 19-year-old Shamima said that she had never seen an execution during her time with Isis, "but I saw a beheaded head in the bin".

"It didn't faze me at all," she added.