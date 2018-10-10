“I’ve Got Some Bad News For You” Nigel Farage’s Brexit Deal Warning

Michel Barnier says a Brexit agreement is within reach, but Nigel Farage warns it’s bad news for those unhappy with Theresa May’s Chequers plan.

The EU’s chief negotiator said on Wednesday that they were 85 to 88 percent close to completing the withdrawal agreement.

He even said it could be signed off next week.

But, Nigel warned those already critical of the Prime Minister’s Chequers blueprint that it’s about to get worse.