“Jeremy Corbyn Is More Brexit Than I Am!” - Nigel Farage

5 February 2019, 19:33 | Updated: 5 February 2019, 19:52

After a video surfaced of Jeremy Corbyn attacking the EU and the idea of second referendums, Nigel Farage declared: “He is more Brexit than I am!”

Speaking in 2009, the now Labour leader told an audience he does “not want to live in a European empire of the 21st century”.

He also mocked the idea of second referendums in the video uncovered by The Red Roar.

Giving his reaction live from Brussels, Nigel was almost lost for words.

“Gosh, he is more Brexit than I am,” the LBC presenter quipped.

"Corbyn is a hardliner! I only called it the 'new Soviet' he calls it a 'Frankenstein'!"

Watch Nigel's full response above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Farage edit

Nigel Farage Responds Directly To Danny Dyer After Expletive-Ridden Rant
Nigel Farage clashes with Alastair Campbell over new Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage Clashes With Alastair Campbell Over New Brexit Referendum
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Receives Call From One Of The Angriest Remainers EVER
Nigel Farage slams Bob Geldof's Brexit letter

Nigel Farage Reacts To Bob Geldof's Brexit Letter

Nigel Farage

Livid Nigel Farage Critic Shouts Down Phone During Chaotic LBC Call