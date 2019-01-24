Leaver Turned Remainer Tells Nigel Why He Has Changed His Mind On Brexit

24 January 2019, 19:26 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 19:37

A man who voted for Brexit told Nigel Farage why he has now changed his mind - and he wants a second referendum.

Phil from Finchley said he now supports staying in the European Union and “reforming it from within”.

“I didn’t know what I know now,” he told Nigel on Thursday evening.

The pair went on to clash over the European Army, immigration and another vote on Brexit.

Nigel Farage
Picture: LBC

Meanwhile, a cross-party group of MPs have dropped an amendment calling for a so-called People’s Vote.

They admitted they didn’t yet have enough support from MPs to get a second referendum and criticised Jeremy Corbyn for not supporting it.

The group said they will instead concentrate on backing a number of amendments to stop a no-deal Brexit.

