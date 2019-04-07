Nigel Farage Responds To Listener's Claim That Democracy Is Dead

Nigel Farage reacts to a listener who said he won't vote again because of the 'extent we've been betrayed'.

Lee in South Wales text into Nigel's show to say that his friends and family have agreed that "democracy is dead" and will not vote again because they feel betrayed by MPs in Westminster.

But the leader of the newly formed Brexit Party said that the relationship between politicians and the public is "directly under threat" by the decisions made by MPs.

"That link that exists between the governors and the governed," he said.

"That bond of trust that has to exist for us to operate properly as a country is genuinely directly under threat and the rest of the world is looking on utterly bemused.

"They can not believe a country that they still think is a great country is acting and behaving in this way."