Listener Wants Nigel Farage To Apologise Over Honda Factory Closure

Honda is expected to announce it’s closing its plant in Swindon in 2022 - and this LBC listener wanted Nigel Farage to apologise.

No official announcement has yet been made, but it’s expected to be confirmed by the Japanese car giant on Tuesday.

Swindon MPs Justin Tomlinson and Robert Buckland said they were "disappointed and surprised" by the news.

But following a meeting with Honda and Business Secretary Greg Clark, the duo said: “Honda have been very clear - this decision has been made because of the global trends and is not related to Brexit.”

During his nightly LBC show, Nigel received an anonymous message from an LBC listener who wrote: “Are you ready to apologise Farage? Honda pulls out - is this the glorious Brexit future you promised?”

Nigel responded by saying much of the problem in the car industry was down to diesel sales.

