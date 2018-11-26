Listener Holds Nigel Farage Responsible For "Unleashing Terrible Forces"

Nigel Farage responds to a listener who said her right to live and work in the EU was taken away by Brexit.

Katherine told Nigel Farage that she sees her right to live and work in European Union countries taken away from her through Brexit and that she has been "left up the proverbial creek".

"Responsibility for that lies with you, Mr Farage," she said.

But when he said that "you don't have to be a member of the European Union to work in another country", she asked him what happened to the 'value of free movement in Europe'.

"We don't want it," he replied.

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"When people start looking for faults, and they start criticising their reality and looking to blame others, that unleashes terrible forces and I personally hold you responsible for that," she said.

His response: "I think there's absolutely no question that we have seen the birth of new political movements because of excess free movement of people".