Londoner Considers Moving Back To Pakistan Over Knife Crime Fears

A South London man has been left so worried about the recent spate of knife attacks, he’s considering moving back to Pakistan with his wife.

Rizwan from Tooting phoned Nigel Farage moments after the Met Police launched a new murder investigation following a fatal stabbing in east London.

A man in his 20s was found with multiple wounds in Leyton, Waltham Forest, and died at the scene.

Picture: LBC

Rizwan backed calls for police to carry out more stop and search in a bid to tackle the war on knives.

Having been searched multiple times himself, he told Nigel: “I beg all the people of colour, my community, please don’t make it a racist issue - let the police do their job.

“I actually came from Pakistan but it’s so scary that me and my wife are thinking of going back to live there.”

