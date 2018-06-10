Finally An MBE For Somebody Thoroughly Deserving Says Nigel Farage

Britain's longest-serving poppy seller is to be appointed an MBE in the Queen's birthday honours list, as her son tells Nigel Farage she will be out for one last time this year.

A 103-year-old poppy seller is being appointed an MBE by the Queen in this years' birthday honours.

Rosemary Powell plans to retire after selling poppies later this year after 97 years.

Her son, Giles, told Nigel Farage that Rosemary was one of the oldest nightingale nurses, and one of the few remaining nurses from before the NHS was founded 70 years ago.

"She has a few good memories of being a nurse in addition to selling poppies," he said.

Nigel congratulated Rosemary on her award, and said: "Wherever she is collecting, I will come along and buy a poppy form her.

"Isn't that wonderful," he said.

"Sometimes the honours system does award people who are thoroughly deserving."