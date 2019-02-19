Nigel Farage Accuses Alastair Campbell Of “Not Telling Truth” Over Brexit

19 February 2019, 19:45 | Updated: 19 February 2019, 19:47

Nigel Farage accused People’s Vote campaigner Alastair Campbell of “not telling the truth” about Brexit.

The LBC presenter was furious with a tweet from Tony Blair’s former spin doctor about the closure of Honda’s factory in Swindon.

The Japanese carmaker is shutting the site in 2021 - but insists the decision has nothing to do with Brexit.

Nigel Farage accused Alastair Campbell of "not telling the truth"
Nigel Farage accused Alastair Campbell of "not telling the truth". Picture: LBC/PA

On Monday, Mr Campbell tweeted: “Honda. Real business. Real jobs. Real damage. Done by Brexit. Entirely predictable. The world is watching a country choose its own decline. And its leaders fail to stop it.”

So Nigel issued this rebuttal on Tuesday night.

“You are not telling the truth and you know it,” he thundered.

“Remember you got into huge trouble over weapons of mass destruction - don't do the same over Brexit!

“Start telling the truth please.”

