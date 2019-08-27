Nigel Farage Attacks Jeremy Corbyn Over No-Deal Brexit Plot

27 August 2019, 19:37 | Updated: 27 August 2019, 19:41

Nigel Farage hit out at Corbyn after opposition leaders discussed plans to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The Brexit Party leader said that "Jeremy Corbyn has lost the plot" after leaders of the opposition parties met earlier today.

Responding to Corbyn's statement about a 'banker's Brexit', he told listeners: "Mr Corbyn, what are you talking about?

"The bankers supported Remain! The bankers still support Remain! You and your friend Tony Benn spent years saying that the 'European Club' was a club run by bankers and the rich.

"Now you're making the complete opposite argument, and you wonder why people do not want you to be interim Prime Minister?

"I honestly think Corbyn has lost the plot."

It follows Labour's announcement that they plan to trigger a vote of no confidence in the government and install a temporary government to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

