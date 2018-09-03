Nigel Farage: "Boris Johnson Clearly Wants To Be Prime Minister"

Nigel Farage believes the former foreign secretary is "clearly" making a bid for the Conservative Party leadership.

In his column for the Daily Telegraph, Boris Johnson attacked Theresa May's Chequers Brexit strategy saying it would be a victory for Europe.

He claimed the Prime Minister's Chequers proposals amounted to surrender, saying Britain had "gone into battle with the white flag fluttering over our leading tank."

Responding, a spokesperson for the prime minister said her Chequers proposal on the future relationship with Brussels was "the only credible and negotiable plan that has been put forward that will deliver on the will of the British people."

Nigel believes Mr Johnson's article was a "naked bid for the leadership."

Speaking from Australia, Nigel said: "He's clearly going for the Tory leadership. He clearly wants to be the Prime Minister.

"He should have gone for it back in July because now if [Theresa May] gets toppled at the Conservative Party Conference, if there's a contested election for the leadership... then weeks and weeks will be taken up with that contest at the crucial moment of our [Brexit} negotiations.

"I wish he'd done it earlier."