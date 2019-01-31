Nigel Farage Calls For Theresa May To SACK Her Top Brexit Negotiator

Nigel Farage has called on Theresa May to sack her top Brexit negotiator amid claims he warned against a plan to push the EU for changes to her deal.

Oliver Robbins raised concerns about Sir Graham Brady’s amendment calling for the Prime Minister to get changes to the Irish backstop, according to the Telegraph.

Mrs May, however, backed the amendment and it was passed by MPs on Tuesday night.

Nigel Farage called on Theresa May to sack Olly Robbins. Picture: LBC/PA

Now, Nigel said Mr Robbins acted “way above his station”.

“Whose side is Olly Robbins on?” He asked.

“Is he on our side? Is he on the government side? Or is he actually on Brussels' side?”

Nigel added: “Mrs May sack him, get rid of him - now!”